Zap (ZAP) Price Hits $0.10 on Exchanges

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 29th. Zap has a total market cap of $24.39 million and $1.08 million worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Zap has traded down 20.1% against the dollar. One Zap token can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000383 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00045009 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00005308 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003717 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $80.15 or 0.00296858 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00029907 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00015746 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003705 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $578.80 or 0.02143711 BTC.

Zap Profile

ZAP is a token. It was first traded on October 18th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 236,144,465 tokens. The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zap’s official website is www.zap.org.

Buying and Selling Zap

Zap can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

