ZB Token (ZB) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $12.20 Million

ZB Token (CURRENCY:ZB) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. ZB Token has a market cap of $117.89 million and $12.20 million worth of ZB Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZB Token token can now be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000946 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ZB Token has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00042396 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00005291 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003729 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.84 or 0.00285620 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00016098 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00028332 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003718 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $564.02 or 0.02096376 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) is a token. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2018. ZB Token’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,288,810 tokens. ZB Token’s official website is www.zb.com. ZB Token’s official Twitter account is @ZbTalk and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ZB Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZB Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZB Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZB Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

