Zebi Reaches Market Capitalization of $173,604.00 (ZCO)

Zebi (CURRENCY:ZCO) traded down 48.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 29th. One Zebi token can now be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Hotbit, DDEX and Liquid. During the last week, Zebi has traded down 58.8% against the U.S. dollar. Zebi has a total market cap of $173,604.00 and approximately $81.00 worth of Zebi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zebi alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003594 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00027351 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.73 or 0.00135669 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.82 or 0.00189935 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.41 or 0.00591226 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $87.74 or 0.00315519 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00019890 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.99 or 0.00053910 BTC.

Zebi Profile

Zebi’s launch date was February 5th, 2018. Zebi’s total supply is 450,099,287 tokens and its circulating supply is 135,475,421 tokens. The official website for Zebi is www.zebi.io. Zebi’s official Twitter account is @ZebidataIndia and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Zebi Token Trading

Zebi can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, LATOKEN, Koinex, IDEX, Hotbit, DDEX and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zebi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zebi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zebi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zebi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zebi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.