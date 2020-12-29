ZEON Network Trading Down 26.3% Over Last 7 Days (ZEON)

ZEON Network (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded 15% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 29th. One ZEON Network token can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Hotbit, BitMart and P2PB2B. In the last seven days, ZEON Network has traded 26.3% lower against the US dollar. ZEON Network has a total market capitalization of $22.08 million and approximately $95,390.00 worth of ZEON Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003773 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 39.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00023861 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.69 or 0.00142388 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54.65 or 0.00206461 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.74 or 0.00588350 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.13 or 0.00329158 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00018561 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.43 or 0.00054529 BTC.

ZEON Network Profile

ZEON Network’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,631,716,490 tokens. The official message board for ZEON Network is medium.com/zeon-network. ZEON Network’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZEON Network is /r/ZeonNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ZEON Network is zeon.network.

Buying and Selling ZEON Network

ZEON Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, BitMart, Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZEON Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZEON Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

