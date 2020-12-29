Zero Trading 12.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ZER)

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded 13.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 29th. Over the last week, Zero has traded 12.5% lower against the US dollar. Zero has a market capitalization of $990,973.31 and approximately $129,645.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zero coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000374 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.39 or 0.00233872 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00030426 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.91 or 0.00042582 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000757 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000732 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Zero

Zero (CRYPTO:ZER) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 9,470,815 coins. Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Zero is medium.com/@zerocurrency. The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zero’s official website is zerocurrency.io.

Zero Coin Trading

Zero can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

