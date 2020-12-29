Zetacoin One Day Trading Volume Reaches $5,201.00 (ZET)

Zetacoin (CURRENCY:ZET) traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 29th. One Zetacoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zetacoin has a market capitalization of $112,220.11 and approximately $5,201.00 worth of Zetacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Zetacoin has traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $27,009.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $352.69 or 0.01305762 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00055766 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.97 or 0.00277583 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00004554 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000261 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About Zetacoin

Zetacoin (ZET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 3rd, 2013. Zetacoin’s total supply is 173,115,593 coins. The Reddit community for Zetacoin is /r/Zetacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zetacoin’s official website is www.zetac.org. Zetacoin’s official Twitter account is @zetacoins and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Zetacoin Coin Trading

Zetacoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zetacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zetacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zetacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

