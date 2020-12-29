ZPER Price Tops $0.0001 on Exchanges (ZPR)

ZPER (CURRENCY:ZPR) traded 32.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. During the last week, ZPER has traded down 48.1% against the US dollar. One ZPER token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinsuper, Liquid, Allbit and BitForex. ZPER has a total market cap of $117,439.96 and $2,239.00 worth of ZPER was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004902 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00045619 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002520 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00020236 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003580 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 44.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002592 BTC.

About ZPER

ZPER is a token. ZPER’s total supply is 1,850,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,255,879,456 tokens. ZPER’s official Twitter account is @zper_team and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZPER is Https://zper.io.

Buying and Selling ZPER

ZPER can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, Liquid, Allbit, HitBTC, BitForex and Bit-Z. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZPER directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZPER should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZPER using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

