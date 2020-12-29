ZrCoin Market Capitalization Achieves $1.51 Million (ZRC)

ZrCoin (CURRENCY:ZRC) traded down 20.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. One ZrCoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00001133 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, ZrCoin has traded 38.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. ZrCoin has a market cap of $1.51 million and approximately $66,147.00 worth of ZrCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ZrCoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003746 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 33.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00024129 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.16 or 0.00143149 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.04 or 0.00198979 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $161.33 or 0.00605169 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.30 or 0.00327491 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00018566 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.80 or 0.00055504 BTC.

About ZrCoin

ZrCoin’s genesis date was March 18th, 2017. ZrCoin’s total supply is 4,988,893 tokens. ZrCoin’s official website is zrcoin.io. ZrCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZrCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ZrCoin

ZrCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZrCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZrCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZrCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZrCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZrCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.