Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $152.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Pritchard Capital increased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $156.92.

ZS opened at $199.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $164.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.00. The company has a market cap of $26.75 billion, a PE ratio of -224.01 and a beta of 0.79. Zscaler has a 1 year low of $35.00 and a 1 year high of $212.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.73.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 26.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.33%. The company had revenue of $142.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. Zscaler’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zscaler will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Karen Blasing sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.86, for a total transaction of $428,580.00. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 45,148 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.35, for a total transaction of $8,097,293.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 393,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,652,242.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 263,705 shares of company stock worth $47,151,466. 23.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in Zscaler in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in Zscaler in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Zscaler by 333.3% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group grew its position in Zscaler by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zscaler in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

