ZUM TOKEN Market Capitalization Reaches $2.28 Million (ZUM)

ZUM TOKEN (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded 2,115% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 29th. During the last seven days, ZUM TOKEN has traded 783.4% higher against the dollar. ZUM TOKEN has a total market capitalization of $2.28 million and approximately $21.00 worth of ZUM TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZUM TOKEN token can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox and Paritex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $160.46 or 0.00571652 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000879 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 21.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000807 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000128 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN Token Profile

ZUM TOKEN (CRYPTO:ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2019. ZUM TOKEN’s total supply is 86,334,785,678 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,334,785,678 tokens. ZUM TOKEN’s official message board is medium.com/@tournamenttoken. ZUM TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZUM TOKEN’s official website is zum-token.com.

ZUM TOKEN Token Trading

ZUM TOKEN can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Paritex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUM TOKEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZUM TOKEN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZUM TOKEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

