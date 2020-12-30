-$0.08 EPS Expected for Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 30th, 2020

Wall Street brokerages expect Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.08) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Iridium Communications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.09) to ($0.06). Iridium Communications reported earnings per share of ($0.15) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Iridium Communications will report full year earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.45). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.15). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Iridium Communications.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $151.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.12 million. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 27.09%. Iridium Communications’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS.

IRDM has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. BWS Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Iridium Communications from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Sidoti downgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James raised their price target on Iridium Communications from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Iridium Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.40.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 92,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $2,762,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 949,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,485,930. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Fitzpatrick sold 19,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $590,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 268,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,069,790. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 491,849 shares of company stock worth $16,281,727 over the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iridium Communications during the third quarter worth approximately $236,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Iridium Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $1,641,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Iridium Communications by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Iridium Communications by 10.4% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 29,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Platform Technology Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the third quarter valued at about $318,000. 81.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Iridium Communications stock traded up $0.87 on Friday, reaching $38.90. 24,902 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 776,728. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.52. Iridium Communications has a 1-year low of $16.87 and a 1-year high of $39.95. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.23 and a beta of 1.29.

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and product to businesses, the United States and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

Further Reading: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Iridium Communications (IRDM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.