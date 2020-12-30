-$0.08 EPS Expected for Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.08) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Iridium Communications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.09) to ($0.06). Iridium Communications reported earnings per share of ($0.15) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Iridium Communications will report full year earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.45). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.15). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Iridium Communications.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $151.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.12 million. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 27.09%. Iridium Communications’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS.

IRDM has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. BWS Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Iridium Communications from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Sidoti downgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James raised their price target on Iridium Communications from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Iridium Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.40.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 92,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $2,762,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 949,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,485,930. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Fitzpatrick sold 19,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $590,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 268,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,069,790. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 491,849 shares of company stock worth $16,281,727 over the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iridium Communications during the third quarter worth approximately $236,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Iridium Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $1,641,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Iridium Communications by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Iridium Communications by 10.4% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 29,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Platform Technology Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the third quarter valued at about $318,000. 81.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Iridium Communications stock traded up $0.87 on Friday, reaching $38.90. 24,902 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 776,728. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.52. Iridium Communications has a 1-year low of $16.87 and a 1-year high of $39.95. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.23 and a beta of 1.29.

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and product to businesses, the United States and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

