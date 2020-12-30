$0.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) will announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Golar LNG Partners’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the highest is $0.27. Golar LNG Partners posted earnings of $0.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Golar LNG Partners will report full-year earnings of $0.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $1.09. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $1.01. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Golar LNG Partners.

Get Golar LNG Partners alerts:

Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The shipping company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. Golar LNG Partners had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The firm had revenue of $69.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.48 million.

GMLP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Golar LNG Partners from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golar LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.35.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golar LNG Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Golar LNG Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of Golar LNG Partners by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 56,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Golar LNG Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $664,000. Finally, Huber Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Golar LNG Partners by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 4,729,475 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $12,202,000 after purchasing an additional 405,866 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GMLP traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $2.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,952. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.52. Golar LNG Partners has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $8.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.94 million, a P/E ratio of 6.43, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.06.

About Golar LNG Partners

Golar LNG Partners LP owns and operates floating storage regasification units (FSRUs) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under long-term charters in Brazil, Indonesia, Jordan, Jamaica, Kuwait, and the United Arab Emirates. As of April 16, 2020, it had a fleet of six FSRUs and four LNG carriers.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Golar LNG Partners (GMLP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Golar LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golar LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.