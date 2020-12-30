$0.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for First Commonwealth Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the lowest is $0.17. First Commonwealth Financial reported earnings of $0.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial will report full-year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.80. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $1.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover First Commonwealth Financial.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The firm had revenue of $93.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.57 million.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FCF. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on First Commonwealth Financial from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. TheStreet upgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood cut shares of First Commonwealth Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. First Commonwealth Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.63.

Shares of NYSE:FCF traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.84. 10,779 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 568,204. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.66. First Commonwealth Financial has a 1 year low of $6.77 and a 1 year high of $14.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,534,034 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,702,000 after purchasing an additional 697,215 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Commonwealth Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,468,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 103.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 609,982 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,904,000 after acquiring an additional 309,631 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 997,535 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,721,000 after purchasing an additional 279,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial during the third quarter valued at about $1,673,000. 64.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (ATM) services, as well as Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

