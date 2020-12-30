$0.29 Earnings Per Share Expected for Goodrich Petroleum Co. (NYSE:GDP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Goodrich Petroleum Co. (NYSE:GDP) will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Goodrich Petroleum’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.52. Goodrich Petroleum reported earnings of $0.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Goodrich Petroleum will report full year earnings of $0.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.48. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $2.94. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Goodrich Petroleum.

Separately, Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Goodrich Petroleum from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st.

Goodrich Petroleum stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.59. The company had a trading volume of 23,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,982. The stock has a market cap of $121.37 million, a PE ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 2.15. Goodrich Petroleum has a 1 year low of $2.39 and a 1 year high of $13.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.29.

About Goodrich Petroleum

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It primarily holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

