$0.30 EPS Expected for Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA) will post $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Southern National Bancorp of Virginia’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the highest is $0.32. Southern National Bancorp of Virginia reported earnings per share of $0.37 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Southern National Bancorp of Virginia.

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. Southern National Bancorp of Virginia had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The company had revenue of $29.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.77 million.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southern National Bancorp of Virginia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Southern National Bancorp of Virginia currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia stock opened at $11.89 on Wednesday. Southern National Bancorp of Virginia has a 1-year low of $7.58 and a 1-year high of $16.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.94.

In other Southern National Bancorp of Virginia news, CEO Dennis J. Zember, Jr. purchased 100,000 shares of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.57 per share, with a total value of $1,157,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,735,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 107,955 shares of company stock worth $1,243,476. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,909 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Southern National Bancorp of Virginia during the third quarter worth about $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Southern National Bancorp of Virginia by 550.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,931 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,173 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in Southern National Bancorp of Virginia during the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Southern National Bancorp of Virginia in the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 72.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Company Profile

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sonabank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, commercial checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

