-$0.71 EPS Expected for Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) will announce ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Outset Medical’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.86) and the highest is ($0.60). The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Outset Medical will report full year earnings of ($5.52) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.74) to ($3.01). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($2.72) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.49) to ($2.23). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Outset Medical.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($3.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.69) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $13.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.72 million.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OM. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Outset Medical from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

OM stock traded up $4.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.24. The company had a trading volume of 8,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,414. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.06. Outset Medical has a 12 month low of $42.50 and a 12 month high of $66.96.

Outset Medical Company Profile

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo, a dialysis machine that enables dialysis care in acute and chronic settings. The Tablo comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities.

