$0.82 Earnings Per Share Expected for FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) to post $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for FirstCash’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.77 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.90. FirstCash reported earnings per share of $1.26 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FirstCash will report full year earnings of $2.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.94 to $3.07. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.07 to $4.04. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover FirstCash.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. FirstCash had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $359.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.27 million.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ FCFS traded up $1.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.06. 205,807 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 307,432. FirstCash has a 1 year low of $51.15 and a 1 year high of $90.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.85. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

About FirstCash

FirstCash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

