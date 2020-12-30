$1.13 Billion in Sales Expected for Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) to announce $1.13 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kelly Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.15 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.12 billion. Kelly Services posted sales of $1.34 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kelly Services will report full year sales of $4.41 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.39 billion to $4.42 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.80 billion to $4.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Kelly Services.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.19. Kelly Services had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 5.70%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

KELYA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Kelly Services from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Kelly Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Kelly Services has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

NASDAQ KELYA traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $20.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 546 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,835. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.99. The firm has a market cap of $812.66 million, a P/E ratio of -10.22, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.23. Kelly Services has a 52-week low of $10.13 and a 52-week high of $23.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Kelly Services by 53.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Kelly Services by 215.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 5,747 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Kelly Services by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 2,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Kelly Services during the third quarter worth approximately $169,000. 61.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. It provides trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles across various industries; schools with instructional and non-instructional employees; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial works; scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals across various disciplines, including 5G, aeronautical, chemical, civil/structural, electrical/instrumentation, environmental, industrial, mechanical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, quality, and telecommunications.

