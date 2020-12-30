$1.30 Earnings Per Share Expected for Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) will post $1.30 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Medpace’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.24. Medpace posted earnings per share of $0.85 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Medpace will report full-year earnings of $4.00 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.38. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Medpace.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. Medpace had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The company had revenue of $230.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have commented on MEDP. BidaskClub upgraded Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Truist raised Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medpace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Medpace currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.25.

MEDP traded up $1.90 on Friday, hitting $139.77. 4,351 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 316,888. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $131.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 42.16 and a beta of 1.34. Medpace has a 52 week low of $58.72 and a 52 week high of $150.57.

In related news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 14,000 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.86, for a total transaction of $1,832,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,771,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $886,164,945.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 216,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.85, for a total transaction of $30,646,408.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 666,643 shares in the company, valued at $94,563,309.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 290,808 shares of company stock worth $40,986,622. 26.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in Medpace during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Medpace during the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Medpace by 354.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Medpace during the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medpace in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas.

