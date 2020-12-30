$1.49 Billion in Sales Expected for Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 30th, 2020

Wall Street analysts expect Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) to post sales of $1.49 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Patterson Companies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.53 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.46 billion. Patterson Companies posted sales of $1.46 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Patterson Companies will report full-year sales of $5.74 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.66 billion to $5.81 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $5.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.84 billion to $6.12 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Patterson Companies.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Patterson Companies had a positive return on equity of 13.30% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.10 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PDCO shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Patterson Companies from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Patterson Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on Patterson Companies from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Patterson Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PDCO. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Patterson Companies by 356.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,915,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,171,000 after buying an additional 1,495,885 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Patterson Companies by 77.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,328,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,225,000 after buying an additional 579,445 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Patterson Companies by 278.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 560,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,337,000 after buying an additional 412,645 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Patterson Companies during the second quarter worth $8,752,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Patterson Companies in the third quarter worth $5,573,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Companies stock opened at $31.64 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.15 and its 200 day moving average is $26.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.68. Patterson Companies has a one year low of $12.93 and a one year high of $33.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.10%.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; technology solutions, such as practice management software and e-commerce solutions; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

Recommended Story: FAANG Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Patterson Companies (PDCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.