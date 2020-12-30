$1.49 Billion in Sales Expected for Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) to post sales of $1.49 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Patterson Companies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.53 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.46 billion. Patterson Companies posted sales of $1.46 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Patterson Companies will report full-year sales of $5.74 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.66 billion to $5.81 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $5.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.84 billion to $6.12 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Patterson Companies.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Patterson Companies had a positive return on equity of 13.30% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.10 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PDCO shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Patterson Companies from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Patterson Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on Patterson Companies from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Patterson Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PDCO. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Patterson Companies by 356.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,915,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,171,000 after buying an additional 1,495,885 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Patterson Companies by 77.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,328,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,225,000 after buying an additional 579,445 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Patterson Companies by 278.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 560,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,337,000 after buying an additional 412,645 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Patterson Companies during the second quarter worth $8,752,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Patterson Companies in the third quarter worth $5,573,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Companies stock opened at $31.64 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.15 and its 200 day moving average is $26.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.68. Patterson Companies has a one year low of $12.93 and a one year high of $33.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.10%.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; technology solutions, such as practice management software and e-commerce solutions; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

Recommended Story: FAANG Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Patterson Companies (PDCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.