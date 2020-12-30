$11.37 Million in Sales Expected for CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) will post sales of $11.37 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for CuriosityStream’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $11.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $11.33 million. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CuriosityStream will report full year sales of $39.65 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $39.59 million to $39.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $72.01 million, with estimates ranging from $69.71 million to $74.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CuriosityStream.

Get CuriosityStream alerts:

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $8.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.99 million.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CURI shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of CuriosityStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CuriosityStream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of CuriosityStream in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CURI opened at $14.00 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.27. CuriosityStream has a 1 year low of $7.44 and a 1 year high of $15.30.

In related news, Director John S. Hendricks acquired 26,000 shares of CuriosityStream stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.97 per share, for a total transaction of $233,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 676,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,063,720. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John S. Hendricks acquired 20,500 shares of CuriosityStream stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.05 per share, with a total value of $226,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 801,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,858,309.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 110,184 shares of company stock worth $1,032,381 over the last three months.

About CuriosityStream

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

Recommended Story: Street Name

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CuriosityStream (CURI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CuriosityStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CuriosityStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.