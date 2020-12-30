$128.43 Million in Sales Expected for Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) to announce $128.43 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Veeco Instruments’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $127.50 million and the highest is $130.00 million. Veeco Instruments reported sales of $113.20 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Veeco Instruments will report full year sales of $443.63 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $442.70 million to $445.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $500.00 million, with estimates ranging from $495.00 million to $503.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Veeco Instruments.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $112.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.67 million. Veeco Instruments had a negative net margin of 12.58% and a positive return on equity of 2.66%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Veeco Instruments from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Veeco Instruments in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Veeco Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veeco Instruments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.29.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VECO. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Veeco Instruments by 3,160.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 956,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,162,000 after acquiring an additional 927,148 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its stake in Veeco Instruments by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 2,214,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,843,000 after acquiring an additional 412,200 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Veeco Instruments by 696.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 239,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,798,000 after acquiring an additional 209,652 shares in the last quarter. RK Capital Management LLC grew its position in Veeco Instruments by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 463,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,254,000 after purchasing an additional 179,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Veeco Instruments by 412.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 221,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 178,556 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

Veeco Instruments stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.58. 1,240,827 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 520,999. The company has a market cap of $822.57 million, a P/E ratio of -14.80 and a beta of 1.15. Veeco Instruments has a twelve month low of $7.42 and a twelve month high of $19.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.05 and a 200-day moving average of $13.84.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. It offers ion beam deposition and etch systems, laser annealing systems, metal organic chemical vapor deposition systems, packaging lithography equipment; single wafer wet etch and clean systems; molecular beam epitaxy systems; and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems.

