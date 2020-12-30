$133.12 Million in Sales Expected for Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) to post sales of $133.12 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Holly Energy Partners’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $126.46 million and the highest is $142.90 million. Holly Energy Partners posted sales of $131.63 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Holly Energy Partners will report full-year sales of $501.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $496.85 million to $507.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $533.56 million, with estimates ranging from $519.17 million to $543.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Holly Energy Partners.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $127.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.82 million. Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 40.34% and a net margin of 32.83%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share.

HEP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered Holly Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Barclays raised Holly Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Holly Energy Partners from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Holly Energy Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.57.

NYSE:HEP opened at $13.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.12. Holly Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $6.57 and a 1 year high of $24.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HEP. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 40.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,358,556 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $16,479,000 after buying an additional 387,908 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new position in Holly Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $5,101,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 1,968.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 357,491 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,216,000 after purchasing an additional 340,210 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 896,490 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $13,080,000 after purchasing an additional 336,622 shares during the period. Finally, Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. increased its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 272,318 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,290,000 after purchasing an additional 96,819 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.42% of the company’s stock.

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations of HollyFrontier Corporation in West Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Arizona, Idaho, and Washington.

