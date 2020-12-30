$170,000.00 in Sales Expected for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) will report sales of $170,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $150,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $200,000.00. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $8.73 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 98.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $23.91 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $23.80 million to $24.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $13.07 million, with estimates ranging from $10.78 million to $15.37 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $6.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.16 million. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 164.96% and a negative net margin of 320.44%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.71.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 5,629 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,891 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 10,416 shares during the period. Investors Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 212.3% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 48,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 32,700 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LXRX traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.31. 1,746,630 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,822,615. The company has a market capitalization of $401.12 million, a P/E ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.03 and a 12-month high of $4.47.

About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with somatostatin analog therapy in adults.

