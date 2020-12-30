$19.78 Million in Sales Expected for PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) will announce $19.78 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for PennantPark Investment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $19.25 million to $20.62 million. PennantPark Investment reported sales of $26.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that PennantPark Investment will report full year sales of $82.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $78.37 million to $88.42 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $91.80 million, with estimates ranging from $78.37 million to $101.12 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for PennantPark Investment.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The asset manager reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $21.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.84 million. PennantPark Investment had a positive return on equity of 7.43% and a negative net margin of 16.10%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PennantPark Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Compass Point upgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $3.50 to $4.75 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.42.

Shares of PNNT stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.58. The stock had a trading volume of 389 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,132. PennantPark Investment has a 52-week low of $1.76 and a 52-week high of $6.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.07 million, a PE ratio of -18.28 and a beta of 1.63.

In related news, Director Samuel L. Katz bought 9,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.47 per share, with a total value of $42,420.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 29,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,568.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNNT. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 927,488 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,402,000 after acquiring an additional 158,587 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in PennantPark Investment by 559.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 215,329 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 182,692 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PennantPark Investment by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 57,971 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 7,147 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in PennantPark Investment by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 146,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 45,900 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in PennantPark Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.48% of the company’s stock.

PennantPark Investment Company Profile

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in building and real estate, hotels and gaming, electronics, healthcare, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, manufacturing industries and retail.

