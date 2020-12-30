$191.74 Million in Sales Expected for Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) to post $191.74 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cross Country Healthcare’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $195.79 million and the lowest is $189.95 million. Cross Country Healthcare posted sales of $215.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare will report full-year sales of $812.55 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $810.76 million to $816.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $772.27 million, with estimates ranging from $743.98 million to $803.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cross Country Healthcare.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $194.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.57 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 8.11% and a negative net margin of 2.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CCRN shares. BMO Capital Markets raised Cross Country Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Bank of America started coverage on Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. Truist raised Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. TheStreet raised Cross Country Healthcare from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.97.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCRN traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.81. The company had a trading volume of 264,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,706. The stock has a market cap of $330.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.12. Cross Country Healthcare has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $13.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the third quarter worth approximately $153,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 18,810.0% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 218,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 217,067 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 95,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 19,100 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Cross Country Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $343,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 543,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,347,000 after purchasing an additional 108,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, OWS, RPO, IRP, EMR, and consulting services.

