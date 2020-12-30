1inch Price Tops $1.12 on Exchanges (1INCH)

1inch (CURRENCY:1INCH) traded 23.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 30th. One 1inch token can currently be purchased for $1.12 or 0.00003831 BTC on popular exchanges. 1inch has a market capitalization of $80.52 million and $186.00 million worth of 1inch was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, 1inch has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003434 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00024671 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.67 or 0.00129352 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $166.67 or 0.00572283 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.40 or 0.00155875 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.86 or 0.00301688 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00019302 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.63 or 0.00050229 BTC.

1inch Token Profile

1inch’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,164,169 tokens. The official website for 1inch is 1inch.exchange/#.

Buying and Selling 1inch

1inch can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1inch directly using U.S. dollars.

