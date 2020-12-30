$2.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) will report $2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Air Products and Chemicals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.26 and the lowest is $2.15. Air Products and Chemicals posted earnings of $2.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, January 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals will report full-year earnings of $9.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.07 to $9.50. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $10.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.80 to $10.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Air Products and Chemicals.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.02). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

APD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $364.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 28th. UBS Group upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $308.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $310.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air Products and Chemicals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.71.

APD stock opened at $268.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Air Products and Chemicals has a 12-month low of $167.43 and a 12-month high of $327.89. The stock has a market cap of $59.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.65, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $272.29 and its 200 day moving average is $279.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.96%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.57% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

