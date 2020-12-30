$259.92 Million in Sales Expected for Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) will report $259.92 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Evolent Health’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $266.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $254.00 million. Evolent Health posted sales of $237.51 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Evolent Health will report full year sales of $1.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.02 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $924.43 million, with estimates ranging from $893.00 million to $941.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Evolent Health.

Get Evolent Health alerts:

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.10. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 52.35% and a negative return on equity of 4.40%. The business had revenue of $264.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.52 million.

Several research analysts have issued reports on EVH shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evolent Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Evolent Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.40.

Evolent Health stock opened at $15.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. Evolent Health has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $16.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 2.44.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Evolent Health by 118.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,188,970 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,185,000 after buying an additional 97,870 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 615,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,379,000 after buying an additional 113,500 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 78,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Evolent Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $627,000. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evolent Health Company Profile

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Services and True Health. The Services segment provides value-based care services that include Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows and engages patients; population health performance that delivers patient-centric cost effective care; delivery network alignments; and integrated cost and revenue management solutions.

Featured Story: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Evolent Health (EVH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Evolent Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolent Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.