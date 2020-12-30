$266.98 Million in Sales Expected for Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) will announce $266.98 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Uniti Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $266.95 million and the highest estimate coming in at $267.00 million. Uniti Group posted sales of $268.54 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Uniti Group will report full-year sales of $1.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.06 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.08 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Uniti Group.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.31).

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Uniti Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Uniti Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Uniti Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Uniti Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Uniti Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.38.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UNIT. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Uniti Group during the 3rd quarter worth $281,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Uniti Group during the third quarter worth about $164,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Uniti Group during the third quarter worth about $283,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Uniti Group by 18.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Uniti Group during the third quarter worth approximately $239,000. 81.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UNIT stock opened at $11.64 on Wednesday. Uniti Group has a 52-week low of $4.86 and a 52-week high of $11.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 0.86.

About Uniti Group

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of June 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.5 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

