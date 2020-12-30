$277.68 Million in Sales Expected for Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) to report sales of $277.68 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Green Brick Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $291.61 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $263.75 million. Green Brick Partners reported sales of $230.12 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Green Brick Partners will report full-year sales of $977.82 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $942.10 million to $1.01 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Green Brick Partners.

Get Green Brick Partners alerts:

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $275.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.65 million. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 10.54%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GRBK. ValuEngine cut shares of Green Brick Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Green Brick Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Green Brick Partners from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Green Brick Partners from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,056,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,209,000 after acquiring an additional 980,048 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 353.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 264,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,262,000 after buying an additional 206,374 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,769,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 7,160.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 120,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 119,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Advisers Inc. Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,707,000. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GRBK traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,606. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.98. Green Brick Partners has a 1-year low of $5.66 and a 1-year high of $25.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.36.

About Green Brick Partners

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

Read More: Bull Market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Green Brick Partners (GRBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Green Brick Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Brick Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.