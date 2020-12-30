$291.83 Million in Sales Expected for Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) to post sales of $291.83 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Federal Signal’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $286.80 million and the highest is $294.00 million. Federal Signal reported sales of $314.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Federal Signal will report full-year sales of $1.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.13 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Federal Signal.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $279.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.93 million. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Federal Signal in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised shares of Federal Signal from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Federal Signal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.25.

NYSE FSS traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $32.77. The company had a trading volume of 116,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,181. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.63. Federal Signal has a 1-year low of $23.32 and a 1-year high of $34.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.34 and its 200-day moving average is $31.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.88%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Federal Signal by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,510,335 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $74,632,000 after buying an additional 52,801 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,525,912 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $44,633,000 after purchasing an additional 479,090 shares during the period. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,128,575 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,011,000 after purchasing an additional 8,025 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 831,508 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $24,322,000 after purchasing an additional 22,638 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 746,340 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,189,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the period. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

