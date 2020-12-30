$292.23 Million in Sales Expected for Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) to announce sales of $292.23 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Viavi Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $290.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $294.41 million. Viavi Solutions reported sales of $313.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viavi Solutions will report full year sales of $1.15 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.30 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Viavi Solutions.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The business had revenue of $284.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VIAV shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.07.

Shares of Viavi Solutions stock opened at $14.75 on Wednesday. Viavi Solutions has a 52-week low of $8.08 and a 52-week high of $16.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.79 and a 200 day moving average of $13.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.47 and a beta of 0.85.

In other news, Director Keith Barnes sold 6,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total transaction of $85,921.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 122,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,615,297.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 4,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total transaction of $60,047.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 202,491 shares of company stock valued at $2,740,111 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VIAV. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,283,264 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590,616 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,334,253 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,110,000 after acquiring an additional 261,067 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 755.8% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,559,495 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,608,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260,419 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,541,558 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,812,000 after acquiring an additional 853,115 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,244,579 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,330,000 after acquiring an additional 118,992 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, civil, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

