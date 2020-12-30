2key.network Tops 24 Hour Volume of $237,336.00 (2KEY)

2key.network (CURRENCY:2KEY) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. One 2key.network token can currently be bought for about $0.0290 or 0.00000100 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. 2key.network has a market capitalization of $1.07 million and $237,336.00 worth of 2key.network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, 2key.network has traded up 10.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00038697 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00005660 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003464 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $79.33 or 0.00273949 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003453 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00014841 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00025021 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $565.11 or 0.01951445 BTC.

2key.network (CRYPTO:2KEY) is a token. Its launch date was September 25th, 2018. 2key.network’s total supply is 599,020,419 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,858,971 tokens. The official website for 2key.network is 2key.network. The official message board for 2key.network is medium.com/2key. 2key.network’s official Twitter account is @2key_official.

