-$3.04 EPS Expected for bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 30th, 2020

Analysts expect that bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) will post ($3.04) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for bluebird bio’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($2.45) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($3.46). bluebird bio reported earnings per share of ($4.04) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that bluebird bio will report full-year earnings of ($10.02) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($10.40) to ($9.53). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($11.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($14.11) to ($8.91). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for bluebird bio.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.94) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.02) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $19.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.47 million. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 45.78% and a negative net margin of 256.84%. The business’s revenue was up 116.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.73) EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BLUE. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on bluebird bio from $133.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on bluebird bio from $68.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on bluebird bio from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on bluebird bio in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Monday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.69.

bluebird bio stock opened at $44.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 1.96. bluebird bio has a fifty-two week low of $38.95 and a fifty-two week high of $99.36.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLUE. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in bluebird bio by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,258 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in bluebird bio during the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in bluebird bio during the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing of transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its gene therapy programs include LentiGlobin for the treatment of Ã-thalassemia and sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on bluebird bio (BLUE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE)

Receive News & Ratings for bluebird bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bluebird bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.