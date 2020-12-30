-$3.04 EPS Expected for bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) This Quarter

Analysts expect that bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) will post ($3.04) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for bluebird bio’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($2.45) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($3.46). bluebird bio reported earnings per share of ($4.04) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that bluebird bio will report full-year earnings of ($10.02) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($10.40) to ($9.53). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($11.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($14.11) to ($8.91). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for bluebird bio.

Get bluebird bio alerts:

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.94) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.02) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $19.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.47 million. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 45.78% and a negative net margin of 256.84%. The business’s revenue was up 116.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.73) EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BLUE. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on bluebird bio from $133.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on bluebird bio from $68.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on bluebird bio from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on bluebird bio in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Monday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.69.

bluebird bio stock opened at $44.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 1.96. bluebird bio has a fifty-two week low of $38.95 and a fifty-two week high of $99.36.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLUE. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in bluebird bio by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,258 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in bluebird bio during the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in bluebird bio during the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing of transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its gene therapy programs include LentiGlobin for the treatment of Ã-thalassemia and sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on bluebird bio (BLUE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for bluebird bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bluebird bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.