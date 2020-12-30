$3.22 Billion in Sales Expected for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) This Quarter

Analysts expect TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) to post $3.22 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for TE Connectivity’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.26 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.20 billion. TE Connectivity reported sales of $3.17 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that TE Connectivity will report full-year sales of $13.21 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.09 billion to $13.32 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $14.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.83 billion to $14.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for TE Connectivity.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.30. TE Connectivity had a positive return on equity of 15.06% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TEL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on TE Connectivity from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.14.

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 90,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.64, for a total transaction of $9,815,624.00. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 13,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.21, for a total value of $1,536,848.21. Following the sale, the director now owns 107,441 shares in the company, valued at $12,700,600.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 186,838 shares of company stock worth $20,767,400. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 76.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,063,730 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $246,936,000 after buying an additional 1,329,456 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 87.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,494,190 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $200,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,472 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 1,376.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 477,559 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,945,000 after purchasing an additional 445,209 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,230,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in TE Connectivity by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,197,003 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $116,648,000 after purchasing an additional 329,259 shares during the period. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TE Connectivity stock traded up $1.58 on Friday, hitting $119.73. 26,389 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,917,535. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $39.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -385.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.36. TE Connectivity has a 1 year low of $48.62 and a 1 year high of $121.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is currently 34.59%.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

