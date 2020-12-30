$3.59 EPS Expected for Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) will announce earnings per share of $3.59 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Jones Lang LaSalle’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $4.63 and the lowest is $2.67. Jones Lang LaSalle reported earnings of $6.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 43.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle will report full year earnings of $7.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.74 to $8.82. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $9.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.24 to $12.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Jones Lang LaSalle.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $1.74. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have issued reports on JLL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $132.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $169.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $144.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Jones Lang LaSalle currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.40.

JLL stock opened at $150.87 on Friday. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 12-month low of $78.29 and a 12-month high of $178.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $142.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.11.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 3rd quarter valued at $374,000. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,761 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 3rd quarter worth $1,764,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 73.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 3,091 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services.

