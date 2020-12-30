$32.19 Million in Sales Expected for Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) will post sales of $32.19 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Veracyte’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $33.27 million and the lowest is $30.80 million. Veracyte posted sales of $29.73 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Veracyte will report full-year sales of $115.44 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $113.70 million to $116.37 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $157.26 million, with estimates ranging from $149.90 million to $165.12 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Veracyte.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.13. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 13.35% and a negative net margin of 27.49%. The business had revenue of $31.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.85 million.

A number of analysts recently commented on VCYT shares. KeyCorp began coverage on Veracyte in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Veracyte from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. ValuEngine lowered Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on Veracyte from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.57.

Veracyte stock traded up $1.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.99. The stock had a trading volume of 573,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,744. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.94 and a beta of 0.62. Veracyte has a 1-year low of $13.90 and a 1-year high of $63.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.57.

In related news, insider Mark Ho sold 13,875 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $624,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $858,870. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 2,500 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total value of $88,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 81,899 shares in the company, valued at $2,883,663.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,640 shares of company stock worth $4,803,773 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Veracyte during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Veracyte during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in shares of Veracyte during the third quarter valued at $58,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Veracyte by 281.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Veracyte during the third quarter valued at $77,000.

Veracyte Company Profile

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test for assessing risk of distant recurrence.

