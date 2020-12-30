360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) Trading Up 8.2%

360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) shares were up 8.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.67 and last traded at $11.57. Approximately 797,977 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 979,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.69.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of 360 DigiTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 360 DigiTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of 360 DigiTech from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.80.

Get 360 DigiTech alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.31.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $8.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.56 by $2.78. The company had revenue of $545.47 million for the quarter. 360 DigiTech had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 32.84%. As a group, research analysts expect that 360 DigiTech, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QFIN. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of 360 DigiTech by 161.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of 360 DigiTech by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 360 DigiTech in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of 360 DigiTech in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of 360 DigiTech in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.02% of the company’s stock.

360 DigiTech Company Profile (NASDAQ:QFIN)

360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platform. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

Read More: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for 360 DigiTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 360 DigiTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.