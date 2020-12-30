$37.46 Million in Sales Expected for Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MWK) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MWK) will post $37.46 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Mohawk Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $39.54 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $35.84 million. Mohawk Group reported sales of $25.63 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 46.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mohawk Group will report full year sales of $180.05 million for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $0.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Mohawk Group.

Mohawk Group (NASDAQ:MWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $58.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.96 million. Mohawk Group had a negative return on equity of 265.80% and a negative net margin of 20.49%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Sidoti assumed coverage on Mohawk Group in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Mohawk Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 5th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners increased their target price on Mohawk Group from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ MWK traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.39. The company had a trading volume of 547,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,413. The stock has a market cap of $379.88 million, a PE ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 4.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.54. Mohawk Group has a 12-month low of $1.42 and a 12-month high of $19.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.87.

Mohawk Group Company Profile

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in the United States and internationally. The company provides home and kitchen appliances; kitchenware; environmental appliances, such as dehumidifiers and air conditioners; beauty related products; and consumer electronics under the hOmeLabs, Vremi, Xtava, and RIF6 brands.

