3,985 Shares in JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPGB) Acquired by Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPGB) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF by 48.1% in the third quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 2,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF in the third quarter valued at $159,000. Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 4,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. CLS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $300,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the period.

Shares of JPGB opened at $52.00 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $50.11 and a 1 year high of $53.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.66.

