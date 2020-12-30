500.com (NYSE:WBAI) Trading 24% Higher

500.com Limited (NYSE:WBAI) shares traded up 24% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.35 and last traded at $5.32. 1,217,271 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 375% from the average session volume of 256,179 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.29.

Separately, ValuEngine raised 500.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.65 million, a P/E ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 1.42.

500.com (NYSE:WBAI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.91 million during the quarter. 500.com had a negative return on equity of 86.49% and a negative net margin of 2,115.05%.

About 500.com (NYSE:WBAI)

500.com Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online gaming services primarily in the People's Republic of China and Europe. It operates online gaming sites, such as Multilotto.com, Multilotto.net, multilotto.co.uk, and multilotto.ie; and provides users with various casino services, including online slot machines and online table games, as well as secondary lottery services.

