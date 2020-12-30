500.com (NYSE:WBAI) Upgraded at BidaskClub

500.com (NYSE:WBAI) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of 500.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of NYSE WBAI traded up $1.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,485,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,288. 500.com has a fifty-two week low of $2.51 and a fifty-two week high of $8.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.33. The company has a market cap of $327.00 million, a P/E ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 1.42.

500.com (NYSE:WBAI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. 500.com had a negative net margin of 2,115.05% and a negative return on equity of 86.49%. The business had revenue of $0.91 million during the quarter.

About 500.com

500.com Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online gaming services primarily in the People's Republic of China and Europe. It operates online gaming sites, such as Multilotto.com, Multilotto.net, multilotto.co.uk, and multilotto.ie; and provides users with various casino services, including online slot machines and online table games, as well as secondary lottery services.

