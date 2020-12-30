5:01 Acquisition (NASDAQ:FVAM) Trading Down 1%

Shares of 5:01 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FVAM) fell 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.30 and last traded at $10.35. 2,887 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 24,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.46.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.12.

5:01 Acquisition Company Profile (NASDAQ:FVAM)

5:01 Acquisition Corp. intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

