51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Strong Sell”

51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded 51job from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ JOBS opened at $69.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.78 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.70. 51job has a 52-week low of $53.94 and a 52-week high of $92.61.

51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $133.46 million during the quarter. 51job had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 27.33%. Equities research analysts anticipate that 51job will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in 51job during the second quarter worth $86,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in 51job during the second quarter worth $205,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in 51job during the third quarter worth $218,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in 51job by 3.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in 51job by 6.8% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.92% of the company’s stock.

About 51job

51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, lagou.com, and 51mdd.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.

