$58.20 Million in Sales Expected for Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) will announce sales of $58.20 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Ambarella’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $58.00 million and the highest is $58.99 million. Ambarella posted sales of $57.21 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Ambarella will report full year sales of $219.04 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $218.80 million to $219.84 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $256.74 million, with estimates ranging from $250.00 million to $267.59 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ambarella.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $56.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.09 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 27.64% and a negative return on equity of 12.74%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMBA. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ambarella from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Friday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Ambarella from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ambarella has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.07.

Shares of Ambarella stock traded up $3.15 on Wednesday, hitting $92.48. 337,487 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 581,541. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of -52.55 and a beta of 1.48. Ambarella has a 1 year low of $36.02 and a 1 year high of $96.80.

In other news, Director Chenming Hu sold 5,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $511,984.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,590,952. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Teresa H. Meng sold 958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $88,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,936 shares in the company, valued at $362,112. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 95,303 shares of company stock worth $8,208,586. 5.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMBA. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Ambarella by 142.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 732,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,579,000 after purchasing an additional 430,915 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ambarella during the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Ambarella by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Ambarella by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 74,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after purchasing an additional 17,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

