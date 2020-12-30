60,868 Shares in New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR) Purchased by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 60,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in New Senior Investment Group by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 162,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 58,618 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic lifted its position in New Senior Investment Group by 118.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 36,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in New Senior Investment Group by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 357,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 120,364 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in New Senior Investment Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in New Senior Investment Group by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 261,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 22,437 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of New Senior Investment Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of New Senior Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of New Senior Investment Group from $2.50 to $6.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.06.

Shares of NYSE:SNR opened at $5.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $424.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. New Senior Investment Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.72 and a fifty-two week high of $8.35.

New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.21). New Senior Investment Group had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 3.82%. Equities research analysts expect that New Senior Investment Group Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

New Senior Investment Group Company Profile

New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE: SNR) is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of senior housing properties located across the United States. New Senior is one of the largest owners of senior housing properties, with 103 properties across 36 states.

