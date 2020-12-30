$899.16 Million in Sales Expected for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) will post sales of $899.16 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Twenty Six analysts have provided estimates for Shopify’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.02 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $757.65 million. Shopify reported sales of $505.16 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 78%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shopify will report full year sales of $2.85 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.70 billion to $2.97 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.23 billion to $4.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Shopify.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $1.21. The firm had revenue of $767.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.60 million. Shopify had a negative net margin of 3.25% and a positive return on equity of 0.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 96.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on SHOP. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $970.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,318.00 to $1,323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Cleveland Research initiated coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,206.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Shopify currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,057.27.

Shopify stock opened at $1,171.61 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,056.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,004.38. Shopify has a 52 week low of $305.30 and a 52 week high of $1,285.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,920.64, a P/E/G ratio of 96.18 and a beta of 1.48.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in Shopify during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 117.6% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 37 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 57.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 55 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 59.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

