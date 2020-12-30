8X8 PROTOCOL Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.37 Million (EXE)

8X8 PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:EXE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. 8X8 PROTOCOL has a total market capitalization of $1.37 million and approximately $755,065.00 worth of 8X8 PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, 8X8 PROTOCOL has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar. One 8X8 PROTOCOL token can now be bought for about $0.0044 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000106 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000402 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001058 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001327 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000390 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000032 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000219 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL Token Profile

8X8 PROTOCOL is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 27th, 2014. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s total supply is 880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 310,000,000 tokens. The official website for 8X8 PROTOCOL is 8x8protocol.io. The official message board for 8X8 PROTOCOL is medium.com/8×8-protocol.

8X8 PROTOCOL Token Trading

8X8 PROTOCOL can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8X8 PROTOCOL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 8X8 PROTOCOL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 8X8 PROTOCOL using one of the exchanges listed above.

