9,906 Shares in Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) Purchased by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Anika Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Anika Therapeutics by 222,605.6% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 80,174 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,025,000 after purchasing an additional 80,138 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 5.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 120,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,554,000 after acquiring an additional 5,698 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 17.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 62,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after acquiring an additional 9,267 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 2.1% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 30,939 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 15.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Anika Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ ANIK opened at $42.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 6.48. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $22.01 and a one year high of $55.10. The firm has a market cap of $609.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.19 and a beta of 1.08.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.44). Anika Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5.18% and a positive return on equity of 2.63%. The business had revenue of $31.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.22 million. Equities analysts predict that Anika Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ANIK shares. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Anika Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.25.

Anika Therapeutics Profile

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated joint preservation, restoration, and regenerative solutions company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead products include HYALOMATRIX for the treatment of skin wounds, such as pressure ulcers, diabetic foot ulcers, and deep second-degree burns; and MEROGEL, a woven fleece nasal packing.

Read More: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for Anika Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anika Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.